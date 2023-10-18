After his second meeting this year with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin said this Wednesday (18) in Beijing that the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East “strengthen Russian-Chinese interaction” .

Xi and Putin, who had already met in Moscow in March, met apart from a forum on the New Silk Road, the Chinese project to invest in infrastructure in other countries.

After the meeting, which lasted around three hours, Putin told journalists that he could not “tell everything” that was discussed, but pointed out that the conversation covered “the entire bilateral agenda, many issues there: the economy, finances, political interaction and joint work on international platforms”.

The Russian president said that “the situation in the Middle East” and “on the Ukrainian route” was also discussed. “All of these external factors are common threats. They strengthen Russian-Chinese interaction,” said Putin, in statements reproduced by the Tass agency.

Putin also said that the attack on a hospital in Gaza, which sparked an exchange of accusations between Israel and the Palestinians, is a “signal” for the conflict in the region to end.

“It is a terrible act, a catastrophe. There are hundreds of dead and injured. I trust that it will be a sign that it is necessary to end the conflict as quickly as possible”, said the head of the Kremlin.

In its peculiar style, without quotation marks, the Chinese state agency Xinhua reported that Putin and Xi discussed Russian support for the New Silk Road and the expansion of the Brics led by Beijing and exchanged “in-depth views on the Palestine-Israel situation”.

Both Russia and China have called for a ceasefire in the region, but have not condemned the terrorist group Hamas for the attacks on the 7th that killed 1,400 Israelis.

In a conversation over the weekend with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized Israel, saying that Tel Aviv’s response actions in the Gaza Strip “went beyond self-defense.”

On the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has insisted on a two-state solution for the region. Moscow presented a proposal for a resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict at the United Nations Security Council, which was rejected by the collegiate on Monday (16).

The resolution called for a humanitarian ceasefire, the release of hostages, humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians, but did not mention Hamas.

As for the Ukraine war, Beijing does not support Moscow militarily in the conflict, but has refused to condemn the Kremlin for the invasion and has helped Russia circumvent Western and allied sanctions by increasing its energy imports from the neighboring country.