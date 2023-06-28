President of Russia claims that the state has provided more than 86 billion rubles to the mercenary group

In a meeting with military personnel from the Russian Ministry of Defense this Tuesday (June 27, 2023), President Vladimir Putin stated that the Wagner Group was “fully funded” by the Russian state.

The Russian leader said that from May 2022 to May 2023, the government sent more than 86 billion rubles (R$ 4.82 billion) to the group. Of these, the subsidy is 70 billion rubles, incentive payments are 15 billion rubles, and insurance payments are 110 million rubles.

“At the same time, the owner of Wagner, the Concord company, earned another 80 billion from state contracts, supplying food and providing food services to the army”added the president.

Putin also said that Russian authorities will investigate how the money paid by the government was used by the Group.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The Wagner Group started on friday (23.jun) a rebellion. At the time, Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed in a published video that Russian Defense Minister Serguei Choigu was deceiving President Vladimir Putin and the country’s population.

The head of Wagner said there was still no reason for the Kremlin to invade Ukraine, as neither Kiev nor NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) threatened to attack Russia. Prigozhin stated that the aim of the war is to distribute Ukraine’s natural and industrial resources to the Russian elite.

Prigozhin accused Choigu of having bombed a camp of the group positioned in the front of the war with Ukraine. In response, the paramilitary group took control of the city of Rostov-on-Don, close to the border with Ukraine, and promised to march on Moscow to remove from power the government that it classified as “liar, corrupt and bureaucrat”.

On Saturday (June 24), Russia established an anti-terrorist protocol in the Russian capital region. The government also set up roadblocks to make it difficult for the mercenary group to pass through.

Watch (1min16s):

However, the head of the Wagner group ordered the retreat of the mercenary forces on their way to the Russian capital. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Prigozhin agreed to stop the advance on Russian territory after a conversation with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko. After that, the leader of the paramilitary group left the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and headed towards Belarus.

Watch the moment (41s):

Still on Saturday night (June 24), it was the turn of the Wagner Group mercenaries leave Rostov and return to their bases. According to Prigozhin, the paramilitary community has more than 25,000 soldiers.

On Monday (June 26), Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the rebellion was not intended to overthrow Putin’s governmentbut of “avoid destruction” of the paramilitary group.

WHAT RUSSIA SAID

In a speech on Saturday (June 24), the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, classified the riot as a “stab in the back”. He also promised severe punishment to anyone who turns against the country’s Armed Forces.

“All those who deliberately set foot on the path of treason, who prepared an armed insurrection, who followed the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer both to the law and to our people”, said Putin. read the full of the speech (in English).

However, after the agreement between the head of the Wagner Group and the president of Belarus, the Russian government announced that it would not prosecute Prigozhin. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the criminal case against the head of the mercenary group would be dropped.

Information released on Monday (June 26) by the Russian newspaper Kommersant claim, however, that the leader of the Wagner Group was still under investigation, as the action against him had not yet been canceled.

Also on Monday (June 26), the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, announced that the country is investigating whether Western intelligence services were involved in the events.

The Russian foreign minister, however, said that the US ambassador to Russia had signaled that the US country had not “nothing to see” with the rebellion. The information is from CNN.

WEST REACTION

Some of the world’s top leaders and authorities spoke out about the rebellion. At the twitterthe President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, declared that “everyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself”.

The Kiev Chief Executive also stated that, for a long time, Russia “used propaganda to mask weakness and stupidity” of the Kremlin and “now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Wagner Group rebellion against the government of Russia is the “most recent defeat” from Putin. For Blinken, the mercenary team’s mutiny represented a “direct challenge” to Putin’s authority and showed more “cracks” emerging in Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the riot shows O “big strategic mistake” that the Russian president committed by invading Ukraine.

THE WAGNER GROUP

Founded in 2014 by Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Utkin, the Wagner Group is the main mercenary organization engaged in military operations aligned with Putin’s interests. The faction gained notoriety that same year when it aided Russian-backed separatist forces in Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. In 2015, Yevgeny Prigozhin became the leader of the paramilitary community.

The name Wagner was chosen because that would be Dmitry Utkin’s nickname. According to the newspaper New York TimesUtkin was an admirer of Adolf Hitler, who had the German composer Richard Wagner (1813-1883) as one of his favorite musicians.

The Russian Constitution prohibits the operation of mercenary groups in the country, but there are loopholes in the legislation that allow the operation of this type of organization. Russian state-owned companies are allowed to have private armed security forces, which makes it possible for mercenaries to operate in a legal and organized manner.

The Wagner Group acts as Putin’s private army, which can expand its area of ​​operation to other continents without directly involving the country’s official Armed Forces. The paramilitaries have already operated in several nations in Africa, such as Libya, Sudan, Mali and Madagascar. The group has also worked in Syria to help the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Putin.

In the war with Ukraine, the Wagner Group distinguished itself by fighting on the front lines of major battles. The mercenaries were the main Russian striking force in the city of Bakhmut, site of the bloodiest skirmish of the war.

The US Treasury published a report in January 2023 with information on the global operations of the Wagner Group. According to the document, the paramilitaries receive assistance from companies such as the Russian Terra Tech, which produces satellite images. According to the US body, the group would also receive help from Chinese companies.