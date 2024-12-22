The president of Russia, Vladimir Putinstated this Sunday that Ukraine would regret the attack with drones against the Russian city of Kazan, about 1,000 km from the border, carried out this Saturday.

“No matter how much they try to destroy something here, they will face much greater destruction and they will regret what they try to do in our country,” said the head of the Kremlin when commenting on the attack in which several residential buildings were damaged.

Russian authorities reported on Saturday a massive attack of drones against Kazan, capital of the republic of Tatarstan with about 1.3 million inhabitants.

One of the buildings affected was the Lazurnie Berega housing complex, the highest in the citywhich the unmanned devices attacked twice without causing any casualties.

Due to the situation, they were activities suspended massive this weekend and operations at the local airport ceased.