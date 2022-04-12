Russian President Vladimir Putin said on 3rd April (12.Apr.2022) that the so-called special military operation in Ukraine will reach “noble goals” to Russia. The statement was made during a ceremony at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space center.

According to Russian newspapers, Putin said there was no choice for Russia but to launch the military operation, he also said that a confrontation with Ukraine was inevitable.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin says the operation’s main objective is to help the breakaway Donbass region. According to Russia, since 2014 this region has been the target of conflicts with the Ukrainian government.

“On the one hand, we are helping and saving people, and on the other hand, we are simply taking steps to ensure the security of Russia itself.”said the Russian president.

On sanctions applied by Western countries against Russia, Putin said that attempts to isolate the country would fail. According to him, Russia can do “spectacular jumps in harsh conditions” citing the example of the Soviet Union during the Cold War.