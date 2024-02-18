Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that “what is happening” in Ukraine is a “matter of life or death” for Russia while for the West It's just about “improving (his) tactical position,” in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Putin told state television that it is “important” that both Russians and foreigners “understand our mentality, understand how delicate and important what is happening around Ukraine is for our country.”

“For (the West) it is about improving their tactical position. But for us it is our destiny, it is a matter of life or death,” he said, according to a fragment of the interview published on social networks.

The Russian president recalled his recent interview with the American presenter Tucker Carlson, very popular among conservatives.

This interview, Vladimir Putin's first with a Western media outlet since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, came under great scrutiny and was viewed more than 200 million times on X.

In this message of more than two hours, addressed to Americans and Europeans,

Putin assured that a Russian defeat in Ukraine was “impossible”, while declaring himself willing to “dialogue” with the West.

