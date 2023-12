The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, during the press conference this Thursday (14) | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, made new criticisms of the situation in the Gaza Strip, which he called a “catastrophe”, and denied that the conflict in the Middle East has “any similarity” with the war that his country is waging in Ukraine, which is condemned by the international community and has already resulted in 70,000 people being killed and 120,000 injured, as well as a humanitarian crisis, according to a survey by the American newspaper The New York Times, citing data provided by American authorities.

According to Putin, who made the statements during his year-end press conference held this Thursday (14), the Gaza Strip is the “largest children's cemetery in the world”. The Russian leader said “everyone” can see the difference between what he called a Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine and what is happening in the Palestinian enclave.

“Nothing like this happens in Ukraine,” Putin said.

Israel's offensive in Gaza has been ongoing since Hamas' terrorist attacks against the Jewish State, which killed more than a thousand people, and its main objective is to eliminate the Palestinian terrorist group and free the remaining hostages under its control.

“Alert” for Argentina

Still at his press conference, Putin also commented on the announced dollarization of the Argentine economy by the new government of libertarian president, Javier Milei. He “warned” that this measure implies a “significant loss of sovereignty”, but stressed that the Milei government's decision is part of “the sovereign right of each country”. However, he warned that “a strict link between the national currency and the dollar threatens with serious socioeconomic consequences”.

Earlier this week, the Kremlin assured that Russia is interested in developing relations with Argentina and will focus on “common interests” in interacting with the Milei government. (With EFE Agency)