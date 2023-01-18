MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia’s powerful military-industrial complex is ramping up production and is one of the main reasons his country will prevail in Ukraine.

Addressing workers at a factory in St Petersburg that makes air defense systems, Putin said overall production of military equipment was increasing, even as demand grew because of what he called Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“In terms of achieving the end result and inevitable victory, there are several things… It is the unity and cohesion of the Russian people in Russia and other nations, the courage and heroism of our soldiers… and, of course, the work of the complex military-industrial and factories like yours and people like you,” Putin said.

“Victory is assured, I have no doubt”.

Putin said Russian weapons companies make roughly the same number of anti-aircraft missiles as the rest of the world combined and three times as many as the United States.

Earlier, he had attended an event with war veterans to mark the 80th anniversary of the lifting of the World War II siege on his hometown, then known as Leningrad, which Nazi German forces had blockaded for nearly 900 days.

He told veterans that Russia is fighting in Ukraine to defend ethnic Russians and Russian speakers, who Moscow says are subject to systematic discrimination in Ukraine.

Kiev rejects the allegation and says Moscow is using Ukraine as a pretext for a colonial-style land grab.

