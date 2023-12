Russian President Vladimir Putin will be a candidate in the 2024 elections | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY GUNEEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this Sunday (17), during his first campaign speech for next year's presidential elections, that he will continue his project of making Russia a “sovereign and self-sufficient power”. The statement was made in front of leaders of the United Russia party at a congress in support of his candidacy.

“Russia will either be a sovereign and self-sufficient power or it will cease to exist. We cannot, like some countries, give up sovereignty for a few sausages and become someone's satellite. We will only make decisions for ourselves, without external advice,” said the president, aged 71, highlighting the main objective of his re-election.

The head of the Kremlin also criticized the West in his speech. “Western powers seek to sow internal trouble in Russia, but these tactics have not worked and will not work,” he added.

Putin, who has been in power for 23 years, confirmed at the beginning of the month that he will participate in the new elections, scheduled for March 2024. If he emerges victorious, the Russian president will be able to remain in office until 2030, serving his fifth term as president of the Russia.

Putin's re-election is possible thanks to a series of constitutional reforms carried out in 2020, organized by the Russian leader himself, who controls the country's political system, making his continued presidency a reality for two six-year terms, if elected. being able to remain in power until 2036.