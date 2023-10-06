Russian leader claims that weapons have global reach and are “untraceable” by defense systems

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (5.Oct.2023) that the country has concluded “successfully” the tests of an experimental missile developed by Russia and that nuclear weapons are ready to be produced.

In an announcement made during his annual speech at the think tank Valdai International Discussion Club, Putin stated that only “some bureaucratic procedures for mass production [do míssil], to put it into combat standby mode” and that the government will do this “shortly”. Here’s the complete of the declaration (PDF – 410 kB, in English).

The weapon, called Burevestnik, is a nuclear-powered cruise missile. In 2018, when Putin mentioned it for the first time, the president stated that the projectile has unlimited range, in addition to being “untraceable” by defense systems.

Still during the speech, Putin also stated that Moscow may revoke the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty signed with the USA in 2010.

“Russia signed and ratified the treaty, but the United States only signed it. Scientists say new weapons need to have their warheads tested. I can’t say right now if testing is necessary, but I would say we can take a step back on ratification.”declared the president.

The treaty was signed by Russia and the USA to control the use of nuclear weapons. The agreement determines the reduction of nuclear tests and establishes mutual supervision between the 2 countries. It was signed during the government of Barack Obama and came into force in 2011. The document expired on February 5, 2021. In the same year, Putin sanctioned the law extending New Start until February 5, 2026.

In August 2022, however, Russia told the US government that he was “temporarily withdrawing” inspections provided for in the New Start. The Kremlin began to prohibit American inspection of its weapons.