Russian President said that by giving arms to Ukraine, the military alliance participates in the war and the “crimes of the Kiev regime”

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said this Sunday (26.Feb.2023) that the Kremlin should not only take into account the nuclear contingent of the United States, but also that of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). The information is from the Russian news agency Tass.

The remarks were made on a TV program broadcast on Russian state broadcaster Rossiya-1. For Putin, the main objective of the military alliance is the strategic defeat of Moscow in the war with Ukraine.

“In today’s conditions, when all major NATO countries have announced our strategic defeat as their main objective, […] how can we not consider its nuclear potential?”said the Russian leader.

Putin too he said that, by financing Kiev with weapons, NATO confirms its participation in the conflict, since the alliance does not receive anything in return.

“They [Otan] supply weapons worth tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine. In a way, this is participation. Why? Because it is not simply military-technical cooperation, as they do not receive money for it”said the Russian president.

The Russian head of state also stated that weapons are delivered unilaterally, which attests to NATO’s participation, even if indirect. “in the crimes of the Kiev regime”.

Putin he said that the West is intent on ending the Russian Federation. “They have a goal of liquidating the former Soviet Union and its main part, the Russian Federation. And later, they will probably admit us into the so-called ‘family of civilized peoples’, but only by parts, each part separately. For what? To rule over these parts and bring them under your control.” said the Russian leader.

He also stated that if the western side succeeds in “disintegrate the Russian Federation” It is “take on your fragments”, the Russian population may not survive. The president compared the situation to the Muscovite, Uralian and “others (ethnic group) remnants”.