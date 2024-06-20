Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (20) that Russia could supply weapons to North Korea, in what he suggested was a response equivalent to the supply of weapons from the West to Ukraine.

Putin was speaking to reporters in Vietnam, a day after visiting North Korea — which has nuclear weapons — and signing a mutual defense agreement with its dictator, Kim Jong-un.

Western countries classify North Korea as a pariah state, because of the development of ballistic and nuclear missiles in violation of United Nations (UN) sanctions, and view the growing ties between Moscow and Pyongyang with concern.

Putin said this month that Russia can supply weapons to Western adversaries because Western countries are supplying high-precision weapons to Ukraine, giving the country permission to fire them at targets on Russian territory.

In his most recent comment, he said North Korea could receive Russian weapons.

“I said, including in Pyongyang, that we reserve the right to supply weapons to other regions of the world. Taking into account our agreements [com a Coreia do Norte]I also do not exclude this possibility”, he stated.

Putin and Kim signed a treaty on Wednesday (19) under which each side promised to provide immediate military assistance to the other in the event of armed aggression against either of them.

Putin said Moscow hoped its cooperation with North Korea would serve as a deterrent to the West, but that there was no need to use North Korean soldiers in the war in Ukraine.

“About the possibility of somehow using each other’s capabilities in the conflict in Ukraine, we didn’t ask anyone for this, no one offered it to us, so there is no need,” he added.

The US and Ukraine claim that North Korea has already supplied Russia with significant quantities of artillery ammunition and ballistic missiles, something that Moscow and Pyongyang deny.