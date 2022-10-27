Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he was not considering a pre-emptive nuclear strike against Ukraine or the West, following speculation about the Kremlin’s alleged plans to use weapons of mass destruction as part of the war it sparked. in February against the neighboring country.

“No, I cannot imagine myself in the place of [líder soviético

Nikita] Khrushchev. In no case,” Putin said during the plenary session of the Valdai debate club in the Moscow region, referring to the Cuban missile crisis, which recently turned 60.

The day before, Putin had witnessed a massive nuclear test during the first maneuvers of his strategic forces since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian president “recommended” that Westerners study the country’s nuclear deterrent doctrine, which he himself approved in June 2020 and which does not contemplate a preemptive strike.

“Let them read it,” he declared, adding that Russia will only use “weapons of mass destruction, nuclear weapons, for the defense of its sovereignty, territorial integrity and to guarantee the security of the Russian people.”

However, analysts consider that the Russian initiative to annex four Ukrainian regions recently has precisely the objective of justifying a nuclear attack – when considering these areas Russian territory, the Kremlin would treat Ukrainian actions to recover them as a disrespect to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, crossing the red line of its nuclear doctrine.

Putin said that “as long as nuclear weapons exist, the danger of their use will always exist”, although he recalled that the United States was the only country to use an atomic bomb against another non-atomic state, Japan, in August 1945.

“We never speak directly about Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons. We only respond to statements made by the leaders of Western countries,” he claimed. However, the Russian president and members of his government have mentioned the possibility several times since the beginning of the war without any provocation in this regard.

On Thursday, Putin also argued that “it makes no political or military sense” for Russia to use a “dirty bomb” against Ukraine, which it accused of trying to manufacture this type of non-atomic explosive, but with radioactive elements.

Kyiv and the West deny this possibility and claim that Moscow is targeting a false flag operation by mentioning the matter (ie staging an enemy attack with the weapon to justify its use).

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Putin on Thursday that the response from the international community will be “significant” if Moscow launches a nuclear strike.

Austin made the remarks during the presentation of the 2022 revisions to the US National Defense Strategy, Nuclear Posture and Missile Defense.

On nuclear posture, the document insists that “the United States will only consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances” to defend its vital interests and those of its allies and partners.