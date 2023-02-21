Video: AP-LaPresse / Atlas Agency – In Vladimir Putin’s parallel reality, the West started the war and Russia has been using force for a year to try to stop it. “We had, he says, to launch a special military operation to remove the threat from the neo-Nazi regime established in Ukraine after the 2014 coup.” The almost two hours of speech have caused yawns among the audience, on the other hand, delivered to their leader. Some have even had time to take a nap. They have been awakened by the president’s order to stand up and observe a minute’s silence for the soldiers killed in the invasion. According to Putin, it is impossible to beat Russia on the battlefield. Although he assures that his army will not fire the first one, he has remembered the atomic potential of him. And he has announced that his country is leaving the New Start nuclear arms reduction treaty signed with the United States.







