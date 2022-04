Putin said on Thursday that he would suspend gas supply contracts if countries deemed “hostile” did not pay for the fuel in rubles.| Photo: EFE / EPA / SERGEY GUNEEV / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he would suspend gas supply contracts if “hostile” countries do not pay for fuel in rubles and do not open an account in Russian national currency with Gazprombank.

“I signed a decree laying down the rules for trading Russian natural gas with so-called hostile countries” that will take effect on April 1. “We offer these countries a clear and transparent mechanism: to buy natural gas from Russia, they must open accounts in rubles with Russian banks. Payments for the gas supplied will be made from these accounts as of tomorrow,” he said.

The president also stated that Russia will not carry out “charitable works” in relation to the supply of gas to Europe and other countries. “If such payments are not made, we will consider this a default by the buyers with all the consequences that follow,” he warned. “Nobody sells us anything for free and we also don’t do charity work. This means that existing contracts (in case of non-payment of gas in rubles) will be suspended”, he stressed.