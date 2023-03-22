British government to send depleted uranium ammunition to Kiev; material is used in nuclear weapons

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said this Tuesday (21.Mar.2023) that, if the United Kingdom sends ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine, Moscow will have to “respond accordingly”. To the statements were given in conversation with journalists after the meeting of the Russian leader with Xi Jinping, president of China.

“It seems that the West really decided to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, no longer in words, but in deeds. However, I would like to note that if all this happens, Russia will have to respond accordingly. What I mean is that the Western group is already starting to use weapons with a nuclear component.”said Putin.

However, Russia’s head of state has not provided details on how and when he will respond to British military assistance to Kiev.

Earlier this Tuesday (March 21), at a conference at the House of Lords, in London, British Defense Minister Annabel Goldie was questioned by a member of the House whether any of the ammunition supplied by the United Kingdom to Ukraine had depleted uranium in its composition.

The head of the folder replied that the country will provide ammunition that includes “armor-piercing bullets containing depleted uranium”. Goldie added that these projectiles are very effective for “defeat modern tanks and armored vehicles”.

Also on Tuesday (March 21), the Minister of Defense of Russia, Sergei Shoigu, reinforced Putin’s statements and stated that the British contribution to the eastern European country will force the Kremlin to think about countermeasures. The information is from the Russian news agency Tass.

“It makes us think seriously about the future course of developments and how we might respond to that”Shoigu said in an interview with a program on Russian state broadcaster Rossiya-1.

The beginning of the use of depleted uranium in war armament occurred after the 2nd World War (1939-1945). the substance is used in projectilesshields and artillery piecesto in general because it can penetrate equipment made of steel more easily because of its composition.

However, analyzes carried out on cells showed that the substance is extremely toxic for people and animals, due to the risk of depleted uranium residues entering the lungs and other vital organs.