Russian President participated by videoconference; Russia will be the next country to assume command of the block and will host the 16th edition of the event

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said this Wednesday (23.Aug.2023) that he plans to “do our utmost to efficiently facilitate implementation” than is decided by the BRICS Summit (bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

“VWe love to coordinate closely with partners to work together on key global platforms, particularly the UN. We will prioritize urgent issues such as combating terrorism and the ideology of terrorism.”he spoke.

Russia will replace South Africa and will assume command of the bloc in 2024. Therefore, it will also host the 16th BRICS Summit to be held next year.

According to the Russian leader, the meeting between the leaders is scheduled for October 24, 2024, in the city of Kazan. He stated, however, that the definitive dates have yet to be agreed upon.

Putin’s statements were given via videoconference at the open session of the Brics, during the 2nd day of the 15th summit. It was attended by Presidents Lula (Brazil), Xi Jinping (China), Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

During his speech, Putin defended the creation of a new international order, based on international law and the principles of the UN Charter – the treaty that established the United Nations and defends the fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual, the maintenance of peace and security. and the promotion of social development, among others.

Putin also defended the creation of a Brics transport commission for the construction of infrastructure for the shipment of goods.

On the subject, the Russian leader assessed as important the development of the so-called North-South corridor, which would connect ports, maritime terminals and other Russian infrastructure to the Indian Ocean and the Gulf. “In the future [isso] would ensure the annual transit of 30 million tons of cargo”, he said.

WAR IN UKRAINE

In his speech, Vladimir Putin also spoke about the conflict. He said that the search for the hegemony of “some countries” of the West, with a “colonial and neocolonial politics”led to a “terrible crisis in Ukraine”.

“First, with the help of Western countries, an unconstitutional coup d’état was carried out in this country. After that, people who don’t agree with this coup face a war that lasted for 8 years. Russia has decided to support people who fight for their cultures, traditions and language.”said Putin referring to the fall of pro-Russian former president Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.



The Russian president further stated that the country’s future actions in Ukraine will be guided towards ending the war. “initiated by the West against people in Donbass”. Putin also thanked the BRICS countries “who participate actively to try to close” the conflict “securing a fair deal through peaceful actions”.