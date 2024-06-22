For Russia’s leader, increasing the country’s arsenal is crucial to maintaining the global balance of power

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said this Friday (June 21, 2024) that he intends to continue strengthening the “nuclear triad” from Russia. The term refers to the ability to deliver nuclear weapons from land, sea and air..

“We plan to strengthen the nuclear triad to ensure our deterrence capacity and the balance of power in the world,” declared the Russian leader during a graduation ceremony for military officers at the Kremlin Palace.

Although Russia plans to increase its nuclear arsenal, the country already remains the largest holder of nuclear weapons in the world. Moscow has about 4,500 nuclear warheads, including 1,600 operational and almost 3,000 stockpiled.

In his speech this Friday (June 21), Putin also stated that Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine will continue to receive modern equipment. He cited the government’s commitment to keeping Russia’s Army well prepared.

Putin’s statements were made 1 day after the Russian returned from a visit to North Korea, where he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. They signed a mutual protection agreement between the 2 countries.

On that occasion, the President of Russia stated that the treaty is “revolutionary” and said that he does not rule out a “military-technical cooperation” with North Korea.