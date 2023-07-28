Putin says he is studying Africa’s proposal for a way out of the conflict with Ukraine

Russia is carefully studying African proposals seeking a way out of the conflict in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said on Fridayin the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit, in Saint Petersburg.

“We respect your initiatives and study them carefully,” the Russian president told several senior African officials at the summit that began on Thursday.

“We respect your initiatives and study them carefully,” the Russian president told several senior African officials at the summit that began on Thursday.

“Previous mediation initiatives were monopolized by the so-called advanced democracies. Now Africa is also ready to help solve problems that seem to be outside its priority area of ​​interest,” he said.

Velyka Dymerka, in Ukraine, after 500 days of the war in Ukraine. Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The Russia-Africa summit takes place a week after Moscow withdrew from the agreement that allowed the export of Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea, despite the conflictwhich worries African nations.

In mid-June, an African delegation visited Ukraine and then Russia to mediate in the Ukraine conflict, but failed to achieve immediate results. The African proposals included a reduction in military escalation, security guarantees for both parties and a mutual recognition of sovereignty.



Ukraine rejected the proposal, saying it did not guarantee that Russian troops would leave Ukrainian soil, while Russia had said they were “very difficult to implement.”

AFP