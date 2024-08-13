Moscow.- Russian President Vladimir Putin told visiting Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow that he was “concerned” about civilians killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

“We are most concerned about civilian casualties,” Putin told the Palestinian leader, according to images broadcast by Russian state television.

“We are doing everything we can to support Palestine and the Palestinian people.”

Putin also reiterated his support for the establishment of a “fully-fledged Palestinian state.”

“We believe that in order to ensure lasting and stable peace in the region, it is imperative to implement all UN resolutions, with the establishment of a full-fledged Palestinian state as a priority,” Putin said.

Abbas thanked Russia for its support and said Palestine will not accept the expatriation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank or Jerusalem.

“We hope that the Palestinian people will achieve their own state,” Abbas said.

The Palestinian president said the meeting with Putin was honest and open, and that among the topics discussed were the Gaza Strip and US actions, TASS news agency reported.