Russian President also warned of a possible reaction from the country if F-16 fighter jets ceded to Kiev are based outside Ukraine

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said this Friday (June 16, 2023) that the country delivered its first nuclear weapons to Belarus. Speaking at an economic forum, the politician said weapons would only be used if Russia’s territory or state was threatened. The information is from Reuters.

“The first nuclear payloads were delivered to the territory of Belarus. This is the first part. But by the end of the year, we will complete this work.”said Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this Friday (June 16).

The Russian president also said that the measure was “containment” is for “remind everyone who thinks to inflict a strategic defeat on us”. When asked about the possibility of using the weapons, Putin replied that the “Use of extreme measures is possible if there is danger for the Russian state.”

F-16 FIGHTERS

Petersburg Economic Forum, Putin said Western-supplied equipment, such as German-made tanks, was regularly destroyed. He also stated that if the US-made F-16 fighter jets supplied to Kiev will be “set on fire”

“But if these [caças] are on air bases outside Ukraine and are used in offensives, we will have to look at how and where we are affected.”, said Putin, referring to a possible Russian reaction if the planes used by Kiev are based outside Ukraine. This, he said, would represent “a serious danger” to involve NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) even more in the conflict.

If the Kremlin decides to attack an F-16 in the service of Ukraine present in the airspace or on the ground of a NATO member country, by article 5 of the body’s charter, all the other 30 members are obliged to get involved in the conflict.