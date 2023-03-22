Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday (21) that the peace plan for Ukraine presented by China could serve as a basis for a future solution to the conflict.

“Many of the points included in China’s peace plan are in line with Russian positions and can serve as a basis for a peaceful settlement,” Putin said alongside Chinese dictator Xi Jinping after signing several documents in the Grand Kremlin Palace.

“When the West and Kiev are ready [o acordo será

discutido]. Especially because, for now, we do not see such a willingness on their part, ”she added.

“Russia and China can find a solution even to the most complicated problems,” added the Russian leader.

For his part, Xi assured that China is committed “to peace and dialogue” and “actively supports reconciliation and the resumption of negotiations” between Russia and Ukraine, non-existent since the last attempt in the spring of 2022 by the Turkish president. , Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I would like to point out that, in the search for a solution to the Ukrainian conflict, we invariably rely on the UN statutes and adhere to an objective and impartial position”, he highlighted.

In its peace plan, China advocates, on the one hand, Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks, and, on the other hand, that Russia’s security concerns be taken into account. in the face of NATO’s advance.

In addition, it calls for the lifting of sanctions adopted by the West against Russia due to the so-called “special military operation”.

The Kremlin noted on Tuesday that Putin and Xi heard each other’s arguments during their informal talks on Ukraine on Monday.

According to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Xi told the Russian president that “most countries support the easing of tensions”.

Regarding the Chinese initiative, Kiev warned that, before implementing it, Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory, referring to the fact that Beijing’s plan does not allude to the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions by Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is looking forward to talking with Xi via video link once his trip to Moscow is over.

Both Kiev and NATO have urged the Chinese leader in recent days to use his influence over the Kremlin to stop hostilities in Ukraine.

For his part, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Xi’s visit to Russia is a clear sign that “China does not feel the responsibility to hold the Kremlin accountable for the atrocities committed in Ukraine.”

“Rather than condemning them, it prefers to provide diplomatic cover for Russia to continue committing serious crimes,” Blinken said.

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida paid a visit to Ukraine and Russia responded by sending two bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons to fly over the Sea of ​​Japan.