In video participation, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, sought to antagonize the countries of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the G7, pointing out that the combined economies of the bloc already surpass those of the countries more rich in the world in terms of purchasing power parity.

Putin’s speech took place during the bloc’s economic forum, which opens the summit of the heads of state of the Brics, which is being held in South Africa.

“In terms of purchasing power parity, the ‘five’ surpasses the group of seven,” Putin was quoted as saying by Tass news agency. “The forecast for 2023 is 31.5% against 30% [do total mundial]”, emphasized Putin.

The G7 is made up of the world’s most developed economies: Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. Purchasing power parity refers to how much a given currency can buy in international terms.

According to Tass, the Russian president also pointed out that the Brics have more than 3 billion inhabitants and almost 26% of the world’s GDP.

Putin is not attending the bloc’s summit in person, which runs until Thursday (24), because the International Criminal Court (ICC) ordered his arrest due to the illegal deportations of Ukrainian children to Russian territory during the war.

As South Africa is a member of the ICC, it would be obliged to arrest the Russian president if he went to the country.

In the statement, Putin also stated that “Russia is in favor of establishing closer cooperation within the framework of the BRICS for the reliable and uninterrupted supply of energy and food resources to world markets.”

However, in July, Russia withdrew from the Black Sea grain agreement, which for a year had allowed the export of food from Ukraine from the ports of the invaded country even with the ongoing war, which raised the high projections of the prices and increased hunger in several countries.

This Tuesday, Putin again claimed that his country is capable of replacing Ukrainian grain in the world, both commercially and free of charge, as humanitarian aid. (With EFE Agency)