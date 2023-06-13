President Putin: no plans to send conscripts to the NVO zone

Conscripts will not be sent to the zone of the special military operation (SVO). The lack of relevant plans was announced by President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with war correspondents. TASS.

“As it was said before, they are sent to the zone of the special military operation – and it passes through Novorossia and Donbass – as we said that we do not plan to send them there, and now the situation is the same. Although, of course, today it is already the territory of the Russian Federation,” the head of state said.

Putin added that, according to reports from the Ministry of Defense, there was no need to send conscripts to this zone, despite the continuation of the SVO there.