Putin: grenade fragments were found in the bodies of those killed in the Prigozhin plane crash

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died on the plane. The head of state talks about this told during a speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Forum.

“Unfortunately, no examination was carried out to determine the presence of alcohol or drugs in the blood of the victims,” Putin said, adding that such an examination should have been carried out. The head of state also said that Bastrykin reported that there was no external influence on the plane.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane crashed on August 23, with nine people on board the Embraer private jet. A criminal case has been opened into the crash, and several versions of what happened are being considered.