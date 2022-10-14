President Putin said that Russia did not set the task of destroying Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia did not set the task of destroying Ukraine. Such words sounded at a press conference in Astana.

“What is happening today is unpleasant, to put it mildly. But all this we would have received later, but in worse conditions for us, that’s all … We did not set ourselves the task of destroying Ukraine, ”he stressed.

The politician also said that he does not yet see the need for new massive strikes against Ukraine. Putin added that now the Russian army faces other tasks – however, he did not specify what. The President also stated that out of 29 Ukrainian facilities, 7 were not hit as planned by the Ministry of Defense.