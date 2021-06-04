Russia has not received a clear response from Japan about the threat from missile systems installed on its territory. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, reports RIA News…

“We have always had a question whether these missile systems will not be at such a distance that they will threaten the Russian Federation,” he explained.

However, Russia has not received an unambiguous firm answer. At the same time, Putin pointed to the need to build good-neighborly relations with Tokyo, since Russia and Japan are natural partners in many areas.

Earlier, the Russian president spoke in favor of continuing the dialogue with Japan on a peace treaty. As a result of the Second World War, a peace treaty was not concluded between Moscow and Tokyo. The main obstacle to its signing was the unresolved territorial dispute over the southern part of the Kuriles – the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islands. Japan calls them “northern territories” and does not recognize Russian sovereignty over them. Moscow, in turn, does not recognize the very fact of the territorial dispute.