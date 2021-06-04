Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he does not expect “breakthroughs” following the upcoming summit with his American counterpart Joe Biden, which is to be held in Geneva on June 16. He announced this on Friday, June 4, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“I do not expect any breakthroughs as a result of this meeting. But I think that despite the contradictions, and they were not created by the Russian side, I would like to note this, we still have coinciding interests, ”the Russian leader shared at a meeting with the heads of world news agencies.

Earlier the same day, the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki said that at the upcoming summit the American side does not intend to make concessions to the Russian, but nevertheless the US government is aimed at stable relations with the Russian Federation.

Also on June 4, Eric Green, senior director for Russia and Central Asia of the National Security Council at the White House, said that Washington does not see great opportunities at the current stage for establishing constructive interaction with Moscow. He also noted that Joe Biden will exchange with Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Geneva, including assessments of threats, views on the prospects for further disarmament. Greene stressed that the American leader would reaffirm the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. At the same time, the topic of Belarus will be touched upon.

In turn, the President of the Russian Federation on the same day also noted that he plans to discuss with his American counterpart strategic stability, disarmament, ecology and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as conflicts in hot spots. According to Putin, Moscow and Washington must find ways to regulate bilateral relations, which are at an extremely low level.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on June 4 that the Kremlin does not expect a significant improvement in relations between Moscow and Washington after the Putin-Biden summit. He recalled that relations between the countries are in crisis.

The meeting of the Russian and American leaders will take place on June 16 in Geneva. This will be the first face-to-face meeting of heads of state since Biden took office as President of the United States. The trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit of the President of the Russian Federation since January 2020.