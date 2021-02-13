Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation has managed to mobilize much better to fight the pandemic than Europe and the United States. Russia 24.

“At first there was a calculation that we would not be able to do anything with this coronavirus at all, at first we counted on it. We proceeded from the fact that we are worthless and there is no way to call us, and we cannot do anything. But we were able to. And better than other countries, ”the Russian head said.

According to him, the most objective indicator is the number of cases per hundred thousand of the population.

“We have 12 people, there are still 45. We started to produce PPE 20 times more than at the beginning of the epidemic. 20 times. The mobilization of the entire health care system, the mobilization of industry was simply incomparably higher than in European countries and the States. There is just such a collapse, “he explained.

Recall that over the past 24 hours, 14,861 new cases of coronavirus infection have increased in the Russian Federation, 502 people have died.

3,577,907 patients recovered, 18,765 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. The total number of infections in the country was 4,057,698, the number of victims of the pandemic reached 79,696.

The World Health Organization reported that 410,876 new cases of coronavirus infection and 12,958 deaths were recorded in the world per day.

For all the time, 107,838,255 cases of COVID-19 were detected, 2,373,398 people died.