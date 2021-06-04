Russia is not going to scare anyone with new types of weapons, but is developing them, like everyone else, said on Friday, June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“Strategic stability is extremely important. We’re not going to scare anyone with our new weapon systems. Yes, we are developing them and have achieved certain results and successes, but all countries, … all leading military powers are doing this. We are just one step ahead, ”he stressed.

According to the Russian leader, Russia understands that the United States and other states, sooner or later, will also come to similar results. Therefore, it is better to agree in advance about “how we will live together in a changing world.”

On May 21, Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu announced that combat robots with artificial intelligence have already been created in the Russian Federation. According to him, the serial production of such robots has begun. These are no longer just experimental samples, but robots that “can be shown in science fiction films when he is able to fight on his own.”

The day before, sources in the Russian Defense Ministry told Izvestia that new units had been formed within the Marine Corps, whose task was to hunt for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). It was noted that the first exercises of the new units were held in May in the Caspian Sea on the basis of the 177th Marine Regiment