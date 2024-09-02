Putin: Foreign media in Russia must understand the need to comply with laws

Foreign journalists and media outlets accredited in Russia must be aware of the need to comply with Russian laws to maintain a balance between issues of press freedom and national security, said in an interview with the Mongolian newspaper Onodor stated Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to him, the Russian authorities continue constructive interaction with various media outlets, despite differences in their editorial policies. The President emphasized that only one thing is required of them – to comply with Russian legislation

“Foreign correspondents accredited in our country must understand this. In this way, the necessary balance between freedom of the press and national security will be maintained,” the head of state said.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that Western countries had launched an open campaign against Russian journalists in order to conceal the truth and inconvenient facts. He also noted that the West, which considers itself the “standard of freedom,” indiscriminately labels all inconvenient journalists as “Kremlin propagandists.”