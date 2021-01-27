The global security system in the world is degrading, the current situation can be compared with the thirties of the last century, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is quoted by RIA News Wednesday, January 27th.

“In today’s world, there is a danger of facing a global breakdown and a struggle of all against all,” Putin said during an online speech at Davos Week.

According to him, it is difficult not to notice the global transformation in the economy, politics, and the social sphere. The Russian leader added that the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the world’s imbalance problems.

“The coronavirus pandemic, which has become a serious challenge to all mankind, has only spurred and accelerated structural changes, the preconditions for which had already been formed quite a long time ago,” the Russian head of state said.

In June last year, Vladimir Putin said that Russia is open for dialogue and cooperation in creating a common security system in the world.