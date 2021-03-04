The Internet is capable of destroying society from the inside if it is not subject to moral laws. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports TASS…

“By and large, he must obey not just laws, legal rules, but also the moral laws of the society in which we live. Otherwise, this society will collapse from the inside, ”the head of state said during a meeting with participants in the All-Russian action of mutual assistance“ We are together ”.

According to the president, he had a lot of discussions about certain restrictions on the Internet. However, the Internet has already penetrated all spheres of our life, which is why it would be worth considering the moral laws in relation to the World Wide Web, Putin specified.

“We are faced not only with calls to go out into the streets in the framework of unauthorized events. What to hide? On the Internet, we encounter child pornography and prostitution, drug trafficking, where the target audience is precisely children and adolescents, ”the Russian leader emphasized. He concluded that in these cases, children are used “as a tool to achieve someone’s selfish goals” and “as a source of profit.”

Earlier, speaking at a collegium of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Putin called on security officials to “monitor the Internet.” The President said that over the past six years, the number of cybercrimes has increased ninefold. He also instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to establish cooperation with banks, mobile operators and Internet providers.