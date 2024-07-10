Home page politics

Vladimir Putin apparently wants to avoid an open confrontation with the West in the Ukraine war. This has increased the fear of acts of sabotage in the US military.

Arlington – Europe is looking towards the USA with increasing concern. As a result of the presidential elections in November, Donald Trump’s return to the White House is looming. The Republican’s chances have clearly increased after the first TV debate with incumbent Joe Biden.

A comeback by what is probably the most contentious president in US history does not bode well for cooperation between Washington and the old continent. The balance of world politics could change significantly, not least because Trump frequently expresses his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and seems to be closer to him than to many Western heads of state and government.

Putin and the Ukraine War: Are Sabotage Attacks on US Military Bases in Europe Being Planned?

The Kremlin chief is also the reason why the United States is currently looking back at Europe with similar concern. The war in Ukraine, which has been going on for more than two years, is keeping the continent on tenterhooks and will change it forever, regardless of the outcome.

The grueling air raids and the fighting on land, at sea and in the air are obvious to the whole world. And so are the devastating consequences. But Moscow also seems to be very active in secret.

This is reported CNNthat US military bases in Europe were placed on heightened alert in the first week of July for the first time in a decade. Several sources familiar with the matter told the broadcaster that the US had obtained intelligence that Russian-backed actors could be considering sabotage attacks on US military personnel and facilities.

US military warns of sabotage by Russia: “Terrorist action or attack likely”

Information from the past two weeks is considered alarming enough to introduce additional security protocols. The second highest of the five security levels has been declared in several military installations. Force Protection Condition – FPCON for short – “Charlie” is used when “information is available indicating that a terrorist action or attack on personnel or facilities is likely.”

The only level above this is “Delta”, which is used when there has been a terrorist attack in the immediate vicinity or, according to the information obtained, one is imminent. “Charlie” has already according to the US Army increased security measures. The gates of the bases could remain closed or additional security forces could be called in. In contrast to “Delta”, “Charlie” can also remain active for a longer period of time.

NATO alarmed by attacks: “More aggressive action than since the Cold War”

Only in April, two German-Russians were arrested in Germany because they were suspected of planning sabotage attacks on US military facilities, among others. They are accused of wanting to use this method to undermine military support for Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia. CNN mentions further attacks in Riga, London, Warsaw, Prague and Paris, which are also said to have Russian interests behind them.

“What we are seeing now is a more concentrated, more aggressive approach than we have seen since the Cold War,” said a senior NATORepresentative quoted: “We see sabotage, assassination plots, arson – real things that have cost human lives.”

USA on alert because of Russia: Putin probably wants to avoid confrontation with NATO

Already at the beginning of July also reported the New York Times of the heightened alert status of the US military in Europe. The move was explained by vague threats from the Kremlin, which followed Washington’s permission for Kiev to use US weapons to attack Russian territory.

Although there was no specific information about possible Russian attacks on US facilities, if Moscow dared to do so, the result would be a significant escalation of the war in Ukraine, the article said.

So far, the USA has assumed that Putin wants to prevent a further escalation of his war. This means that he will apparently not seek an open confrontation with NATO. The image of the barking dog that does not bite is therefore evidently in effect. In the direction of Ukraine, they will bite, but in the direction of the West they will only bark.

Pentagon and the heightened state of alert: Focus also on European Football Championship and Olympic Games

Nevertheless, the US is preparing for secret attacks. As a former KGB agent, Putin is just as adept at this as he is at spreading death and destruction. Sabrina Singh, deputy spokeswoman for the Pentagonsaid in connection with the heightened alert status only that steps were being taken “to increase vigilance for our military personnel, their families and our facilities.” And continued: “This was done out of an abundance of caution.”

In this context, reference was made to major events in Europe such as the current European Football Championship in Germany and the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris. In connection with recent elections in the West, NATO accused Russia of significantly increasing covert sabotage activities, which were becoming increasingly bold and aggressive.

Free elections seem to be a godsend for Putin. All the more so since the Kremlin chief was re-elected in March and thus has another six years to expand his power. Trump is not the only one who will be watching closely to see how well he succeeds in doing this. (mg)