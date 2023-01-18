Moscow (agencies)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that Russia’s victory in Ukraine is “inevitable”.

In televised remarks during a visit to an arms factory in St. Petersburg, Putin told workers and reporters, “Victory is certain, I have no doubt about that.” In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said yesterday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is waging a war against Russia through Ukraine, accusing the European Union of becoming completely subjugated to the United States.

Lavrov’s remarks came at a press conference in the Russian capital, Moscow, to review the outcome of Russian diplomacy in 2022.

“What is happening in Ukraine is the result of the preparation of the United States and its allies over many years to wage a hybrid war against Russia,” he said.

He added, “By using Ukraine as their proxy, they are waging war on our country with one mission: (the last solution) to the Russian issue.”

The Russian foreign minister questioned the independence of the European Union’s decisions related to foreign policy, saying that it had become completely subject to what he described as “the dictates of the United States.”

And he considered that Europe has become working to serve the interests of the United States in “containing Russia,” saying: “A path has been taken to establish a bloc structure against Russia and China in the Indo-Pacific region, as the Westerners call it.”