Hanoi (agencies)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said, during an official visit to Vietnam yesterday, that he wants to establish a “reliable security architecture” in the Asia-Pacific region, as part of a tour of two Asian countries.

A day after Russia signed a joint defense agreement with North Korea, Russia and Vietnam concluded cooperation agreements, which highlights Russia’s shift to Asia after the West imposed sanctions on it due to the conflict in Ukraine, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Vietnamese counterpart, Tu Lam, signed 11 agreements in the fields of Oil, gas, nuclear science and education.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed, during a press conference held in Hanoi yesterday, that Moscow is not asking for help from anyone to complete the special military operation in Ukraine, stressing that Russia’s peace proposal will not last forever and will change according to the situation.

Putin indicated that the place where the negotiations on Ukraine will take place is not important, and stressed the possibility of holding negotiations on Ukraine even from tomorrow, but Russia will start from the current situation, and the Russian proposals are on the table.

Regarding the Russian President’s visit to Vietnam, Russian media quoted Putin as saying: “We are strongly committed to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, which remains among the priorities of Russian foreign policy.”

He added, “We are ready to continue active joint work on a wide range of topics, including economic, scientific and technical relations, defense and security, and humanitarian communications.”

The Russian TASS news agency quoted Putin as saying: The two countries share an interest in “developing a reliable security structure” in the region based on the non-use of force and settling disputes peacefully with no room for “closed military-political blocs.”

Tu Lam, President of Vietnam, congratulated Putin on his re-election, and praised Russia’s achievements, including “internal political stability,” when the two presidents met in Hanoi.