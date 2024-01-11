Putin: Russia has become the first economy in Europe, although it is being strangled from all sides

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country's economy has become the first among European countries and the fifth in the world. During a meeting with entrepreneurs from the Far East in Khabarovsk, he also explained why egg prices had increased.

It seems that we are being strangled and crushed from all sides, but in terms of the volume of the economy as a whole we are the first in Europe. We overtook Germany and took fifth place in the world: China, USA, India, Japan, Russia. In Europe – number one Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The head of state noted that in the current conditions, “this is an amazing result.”

Russian economic growth at the end of the year may be higher than expected

Putin emphasized that the Russian economy has overtaken other European countries in terms of purchasing power parity, but “we still have to try harder per capita.” In his opinion, the state has something to work on.

At the same time, the president did not agree with the statement of the chairman of Business Russia, Alexei Repik, that Japan can supposedly be written off. The Russian leader explained that, like many European countries, it is a country with a high-tech economy.

In addition, Putin believes that the growth of the Russian economy by the end of 2023 may be higher than the projected 3.5 percent – the level of the country’s gross domestic product can exceed 4 percent.

Putin named the reason for the rise in price of eggs in Russia

The president explained that citizens began to buy more chicken eggs, but the authorities “didn’t get their bearings in time.” Putin admitted that the government did not open the import of a popular product at the right time.

Our production volume has not decreased. Consumption increased due to the real disposable income of the population. We started purchasing more eggs and chicken meat. But they didn't think about opening imports in time. And prices went up. Therefore you need to be very careful Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Last year, the Russian leader apologized to Russians and promised that the egg price situation would improve as government measures took effect. In turn, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko promised that prices will stabilize after the New Year, when the rush demand passes.

The President spoke out against the idea of ​​sharply increasing the import duty on fish

Putin believes that such a sharp increase could lead to higher prices on the domestic market. According to him, it is also necessary to be careful about expanding subsidies for transportation from the Far East, since this leads to additional budget costs.

We have introduced subsidies for the transportation of pollock. The salmon poutine was good, as far as I'm concerned. Therefore, you are right in the sense that we certainly still need to think about how to provide the shelves in our stores with our own fish products Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The head of state promised to consider this issue and give appropriate orders to the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Economic Development. He stressed that in this situation, wrong steps cannot be taken.