Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that Russia can only rely on its own military equipment.

Putin said, during a meeting with graduates of Russian military institutes, “In these circumstances, we can rely only on ourselves. No one will come and give us anything with an outstretched hand. Everything must be done by ourselves. We have succeeded in that,” according to what Sputnik reported. “Russian News.

Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, on his channel on the Telegram application, published footage of President Putin speaking with graduates of military institutes. The conversation touched on the importance of a stable economy for the Ministry of Defense.

Putin stressed that Russia is working to continue developing the nuclear triad, noting that Russia will work to develop promising weapons and improve the quality and intensity of training for Russian forces.

“Our plans include continuing to develop the nuclear triad as a guarantee of strategic deterrence and maintaining the balance of power in the world,” Putin said.

Putin pointed out the importance of economic stability in the country and the role this plays in maintaining and strengthening Russia’s military capabilities, and the role of military industries and production in supporting the economy.