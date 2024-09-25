Vladimir Putin Threatens Use of Nuclear Weapons in Russia-Ukraine WarThe message is directed at Kiev and Volodymyr Zelensky, but it is evidently also a warning to Joe Biden and the United States, the main pillar of the alliance that supports Ukraine in the conflict that has reached a crucial stage after more than 900 days while Zelensky has landed in New York to illustrate his plan for victory.

The Russian president, in the meeting with the Security Council on the topic of nuclear deterrence, explicitly refers to the change in Moscow’s doctrine. Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation and Belarus “even if the enemy, using conventional weapons, creates a critical threat to our sovereignty.”

The new doctrine

The use of nuclear weapons, therefore, will be an option even if “the aggression against Russia” is carried out “by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state”: such an action will be considered “a joint attack on the Russian Federation”. The not so veiled reference is to the role of the United Statesa nuclear power and Ukraine’s number 1 partner, as confirmed by the new $375 million package that Washington has launched.

There’s more: Kremlin leader outlines further scenario which could push Russia to use nuclear weapons. Moscow could consider using them if it detects the beginning of a massive launch of missiles, aircraft or drones against its territory. This is a clear reference to the current situation in the conflict with Ukraine.

Since the beginning of August, Kiev’s armed forces have crossed the border and invaded the Kursk region, controlling over 1,000 square kilometers. Ukraine can therefore launch waves of drones from more advanced positions and can strike deep into Russia, damaging key infrastructure such as the weapons and ammunition depots hit in recent days.

Message to Washington

Putin’s words are also a clear warning to the United States. Washington has not yet given Ukraine the green light to use long-range Atacms missiles against military targets on Russian territory. “We see that the modern political and military situation is changing and we must take this into account.. New sources of threats and military risks for Russia and our allies are emerging”, Putin’s reflections. The threat from Moscow, in the Kremlin’s intentions, should induce caution in American President Joe Biden, who has not given the green light so far.

Putin’s new ‘edict’ comes about 3 months after the warning sent by Moscow in June: “Russia has many more tactical weapons than there are on the European continent and the situation would not change if the US brought their weapons. Europe does not have a developed warning system. In this sense they are more or less defenseless”, the words of the Russian president.

The new proclamation obviously cannot go unnoticed, but it does not seem to impress Ukraine.. The first response comes from Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelensky: “Russia no longer has the means to intimidate the world other than nuclear blackmail. These means will not work.”

A couple of weeks ago, it was Bill Burns, head of the CIA, who played down Putin’s nuclear threats. The number one of the American agency urged Western countries “not to be intimidated by Russia’s nuclear threats. We cannot allow ourselves to be intimidated by this saber rattling, we must be aware of it,” he said.