Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia will supply grain to African countries for free if the agreement to transport grain through Black Sea ports is not extended in May.
He added, in a video call during the Russian-African Parliamentary Conference, that Africa had received only small quantities of grain exports that took place within the agreement, and that fully achieving the Russian conditions for renewing the agreement is in the interest of Africa.
