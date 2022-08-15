Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the two countries “will expand the scope of comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations by making joint efforts to this end,” the Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.
The official agency said that Putin told Kim in a message on the occasion of North Korea’s Liberation Day that closer relations would be in the interests of the two countries and would help promote security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.
