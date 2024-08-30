Putin, the risks of his trip to Mongolia. Country that joins the pact for his “international arrest”

Vladimir Putin he decided to take a big risk, next September 3rd in fact the Russian president will land in Ulaanbaatarcapital of the Mongolia. But Mongolia is on the list of countries that have joined under international arrest against Putin in March 2023, for the “illegal deportation” Of Ukrainian children. The Tsar seriously risks being arrested if he sets foot in that country. But apparently – reports La Stampa – Putin would not have no intention of giving up that trip. It will be the first official visit of the Russian president to a signatory state since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him. It could be a key step in the outcome of the war in Ukraineeven if nobody in the Kremlin seems to be worried, evidently there will have been some reassurances by the Mongolian authorities.

Meanwhile, on the diplomatic front, – continues La Stampa – the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrovsays Russia was ready to start negotiations with Ukraine before the start of the incursion of Kiev forces into the region of Kursk. Lavrov stated this at a press conference after his talks with his Senegalese counterpart, Yassine Fall. “We remind everyone that President Putin had put forward his latest proposal last Juneafter all previous initiatives and agreements had been blown up by its Western supporters. Our readiness for negotiations was beyond any doubt even though, after the reckless actions (of Kiev, ed.) in the Kursk region it’s no longer on the agenda“.