Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the decision to raise the personal income tax for wealthy citizens has a moral justification. The head of state’s opinion on fiscal reform leads TASS…

Related materials Blue hero Stakhanov dispersed the economy of the USSR and became Stalin’s favorite. Why did ordinary people hate him? Tractor stalled Lukashenka’s economic success turned out to be a bluff. How did Belarusians become disillusioned with him?

“I think this is a justified, overdue step towards improving the efficiency and fairness of the domestic fiscal system,” Putin revealed his position at a meeting with members of the Federation Council.

From 2021, the rate of personal income tax (PIT) with an income over 5 million rubles per year will increase from 13 to 15 percent. The President earlier demanded that the government clarify the types of income that will be subject to increased personal income tax. Commenting on the demand of the head of state, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted that “it is impossible to apply the norms of the current law to the new tax in a purely mechanical manner, it is important to clarify which types of income really need to be left in the bill, and which ones should be excluded,” however, decisions on this issue are still was never accepted.

For a long time, the authorities refused to introduce a progressive taxation scale in Russia, according to which the amount of tax deductions depends on the income level of a particular person. For a long time, the Kremlin believed that such a decision was unacceptable for Russia, and the scale of 13 percent was called the pride of the Russian economy. However, in 2020, the authorities changed their attitude and created a semblance of a progressive scale of taxation – from 2021 Russia will have two scales of personal income tax. The rise in taxes was recently criticized by the head of the Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin, and the head of Sberbank, German Gref, but they did not listen to their opinion.