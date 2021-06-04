Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed, on Friday, an important goal that he will seek to achieve during his upcoming summit meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Putin said, at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, that he will seek to find a way to improve relations between Moscow and Washington during the upcoming summit.

“We must find a way to organize these relations, which are today at their lowest levels,” Putin said.

The two presidents will meet in a summit, the first of its kind since Biden came to power in the United States last January.

The highly anticipated summit between the two leaders will be held on June 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Biden announced, last week, that he would tell his Russian counterpart that the United States will not tolerate human rights issues.