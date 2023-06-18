Putin said that the enemy confirms the heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in “talks among themselves”

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed the source of information about the heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) during the counteroffensive. He spoke about this in the closed part of the meeting with war correspondents, which he published in his Telegram-channel journalist Pavel Zarubin.

According to the president, the Ukrainian and Russian sides use the means of communication and listen to each other. As Putin noted, the enemy confirms heavy losses in conversations.

Also, “information flows to him through a large number of channels”, among them communication with the commanders of battalions, brigades, regiments, divisions directly. If the commander is at that moment in battle, then the conversation with the head of state takes place after him.

On June 16, Putin announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already lost 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles of various classes, the losses are growing every day. “More than one in ten compared to the Russian army. By technique: every day there is an increase in the loss of this technique. I’m not talking about the personnel,” he said.