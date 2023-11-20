Putin returns to the G20 summits

Putin returns before the European leaders. The Russian president, according to Russian state television, will participate in a summit next Wednesday G20. But, as he writes the printit will be a remote meeting.

This is a major change to the strategy Putinwho had not taken part in the two previous summits of the twenty most important economies on the planet, nor the one held in Indonesia last year, nor the one held two months ago, in person, in New Delhi.

At the top of Bricslast summer, the Foreign Minister went to represent Russia – one of the five founding countries Sergey Lavrovwhile the Russian president had delivered his speeches from a monitor, after South Africa had not been able to guarantee a safe conduct against the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague against Putin, accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia.

It has been since March of this year, in fact, as the PressThat Putin travel only in China – where, surrounded by honors, he appeared a month ago at the summit of the initiative Belt and Road organized by Xi Jinping.

This time, however, the leaders of Western governments would not have vetoed the idea of ​​participation Putin at the virtual summit, nor are they preparing a boycott. According to EU sources cited by the media, the European heads of state and government “have decided by mutual agreement not to change their plans”, thus opening the door to the first face-to-face, albeit virtual, with the Tsar.

Ukraine, Zelensky eliminates cyber defense leaders

The Ukrainian Council of Ministers has decided to fire the top leaders of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCP). He reports it, as he writes the Ansaon Telegram Taras Melnychukthe government representative at Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament. Specifically, the government of Volodymyr Zelensky removed “Yurii Shchyhol from the position of head” of the Ssscip and “Viktor Zhora from the position of deputy head”.

As reported by Melnychuk“Dmytro Makovskyi is temporarily assigned to perform the duties of head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine.” According to the Reuters website, the news “came less than an hour before anti-corruption prosecutors stated that they were investigating” Shchyhol and Zhora and “their alleged roles in a six-person conspiracy to embezzle $1.72 million between 2020 and 2022.” However, at this time, the Ukrainian government has not disclosed the reasons for the decision.

