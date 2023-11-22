Vladimir Putin present for the first time, today November 22nd, at a G20 since the war broke out in Ukraine, Joe Biden is almost certainly absent because it is Thanksgiving week in the United States. Convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, eight days after the end of the Indian presidency before the passing of the baton to Brazil, the virtual summit which will be held at 1pm Italian time will serve to take stock of the implementation of the commitments made with the declaration approved at the summit of New Delhi in September.

On that occasion, Modi had suggested to the G20 leaders to “meet again at the end of the presidency period to give impetus to the implementation of the results of the summit”, Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant explained yesterday in a press conference. But the objective is also another and it is all for internal use: the prime minister wants once again to underline India’s role before his public opinion, in particular with the countries of the so-called Global South of the world, of which he aspires to be a leader, competing with China.

Xi is also absent

As already in September, when he deserted the New Delhi summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend today’s meeting (in his place, Prime Minister Li Qiang), an absence which is linked to that of the President of the United States, diplomatic sources explain to Adnkronos, and which is also “the result of the appeasement” between Biden and Xi after the meeting in San Francisco last week. “The Chinese president prefers the G2 to the G20”, they underline.

USA: “No to conspiracy theories about Biden’s absence”

The same sources are then keen to clarify that “there are no conspiracy theories to be made” for the absence of the American president, who had already made it known for some time that he would not be there, and therefore it has nothing to do with Putin’s ‘return to the scene’. The White House’s weekly agenda does not include the meeting among the week’s appointments and on Monday the American ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, said: “With Thanksgiving around the corner, we are not sure if he will be able to participate.” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak won’t be there eitherwhile there will be the Frenchman Emmanuel Macron, the German Olaf Scholz and Giorgia Meloni, who will connect together from Berlin before the summit between Germany and Italy.

What will Putin say?

The intervention of the Russian president – who on other occasions had sent his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov – is expected with a speech on the situation of the global economy and finance, the climate agenda and digitalisation, as reported by the Kremlin. It will be the first opportunity for Putin to speak in front of Western heads of state and government, while international public opinion is distracted by the war in the Middle East and increasingly tired of the war in Ukraine, analysts underline. Above all, as already in New Delhi, the Indians did not invite Volodymyr Zelenskyarguing that the G20 is not the place to talk about the conflict.