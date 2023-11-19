For the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate, albeit remotely, in a G20 summit. On Wednesday 22 November, eight days before the end of the Indian presidency, an online summit of heads of state and government will be held, convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to what Adnkronos has learned from EU sources, the European leaders who are part of the G20 “have decided by mutual agreement not to change the plans for their participation in the summit” despite the presence of Putin, who in March was hit by a arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

This would be the first direct contact, albeit remotely, between the Russian president – who had not even participated online either in the G20 in Indonesia last year or in New Delhi in September – and some European leaders. The group includes Italy, Germany, France as well as the EU, represented by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will participate remotely from Berlin, where she will be attending the intergovernmental summit with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Putin’s participation was initially proposed by the ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ on the ‘Russia-1’ television channel, as reported by the Tass agency, recalling that the G20 summit, hosted by India, is scheduled for 22 November.

Putin, who skipped the September G20 leaders’ meeting in New Delhi and was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Brics summit in South Africa in August, was hit with an arrest warrant from International Criminal Court, which accuses him of war crimes for the deportation of Ukrainian children, a charge that Moscow denies.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, and even more so after the invasion of Ukraine, Putin has very rarely traveled abroad. Last month, however, he traveled to China to meet his counterpart and ally, Xi Jinping.

At the beginning of October the Russian president had assured that he would not physically go to the international summits so as not to “cause problems” for the organizers. New Delhi has close historical ties with Moscow and Russia remains India’s largest arms supplier.