The Russian Central Election Commission announced at a press conference on Monday (20) that United Russia, the party of President Vladimir Putin, was the winner in the elections of the Duma, the lower house of the country’s parliament.

The election, held between Friday (17) and Sunday (20) and marked by repression of opponents, independent media and non-governmental organizations, pointed around 50% of the votes for the acronym of the current president, which, according to United Russia Secretary General Andrei Turchak is expected to represent 315 of the 450 seats for the ruling party, down from 334 in the previous election. Even so, Putin will be able to pass projects in the house without the need to make agreements with the opposition and has guaranteed support for his re-election in 2024.

The Communist Party, the second acronym with the most votes (19%), denounced fraud during the three days of voting and announced on Monday that it does not recognize the results of electronic voting in Moscow, which represents the participation of nearly 2 million voters , according to information from the EFE agency.

The independent election monitoring group Golos pointed out, among other problems, that during the three days of voting it received 882 allegations of obstruction of the work of observers, commission members and journalists, including use of violence and threats, and many flaws in the system of online voting, such as cases of voters who were refused the possibility of voting from a distance, but were also unable to vote in person, and the report of a Russian who lives in Israel who was able to vote twice.

Outside Russia, the electoral process was also criticized. In a statement, the US State Department noted that the election took place “under conditions that did not favor a free and fair process.” “The use of laws by the Russian government on ‘extremist organisations’, ‘foreign agents’ and ‘undesirable organisations’ has severely restricted political pluralism and prevented the Russian people from exercising their civil and political rights,” it criticized.

“Russian government restrictions, which were preceded by widespread efforts to marginalize independent political figures, also prevented the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and its parliamentary assembly from observing the elections, restricting transparency, which is essential for fair elections,” added the State Department.

Like the United States, the European Union, in a statement, did not recognize the votes of Crimea, occupied by Russia since 2014, and also criticized the repression during the electoral process that led to the “limitation of the choice of Russian voters and their ability to obtain complete and accurate information about the candidates”.

“The European Union reiterates its deep concern at the continuing pattern of shrinking space for the opposition, civil society and independent voices across Russia. The European Union appeals to Russia’s leadership to reverse this negative evolution”, he highlighted. “The Russian Federation must respect its commitments under the UN, OSCE and Council of Europe in terms of protecting human rights and democratic values.”