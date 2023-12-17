Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to statements by his American counterpart, Joe Biden, in which he said that Russia would attack a NATO country if victory was achieved in Ukraine.

Putin added that Russia has no interest in fighting with NATO.

When he appealed to Republicans earlier this month not to cut off further military aid, Biden warned that if Russia wins over Ukraine, Moscow will not stop and will attack a NATO country.

Putin said, in an interview broadcast on Russian television on Sunday, that “there is no reason or interest…no geopolitical or even economic, political or military interest to fight with NATO countries.” Putin added, “And I think President Biden understands that,” noting that it is an attempt by Biden to justify his “policy” toward Russia.

NATO, led by the United States, was established in 1949 to provide Western security against the Soviet Union. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, it was expanded to include some former Soviet Union countries and former Warsaw Pact countries.

Putin has repeatedly described NATO's post-Cold War expansion as evidence of the West's arrogant way of dealing with Russian security concerns.

Under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, “The Parties agree that any armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against all of them.”

Putin said that Finland's joining NATO last April would force Russia to “concentrate certain military units” in northern Russia near its borders.