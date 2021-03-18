With a small smile and a cryptic comment. Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to his American counterpart, Joe Biden, who defined him as “a murderer.” “What would you answer? I say, ‘Stay healthy.’ I wish you good health, “said the Russian leader on Thursday, adding that his words about Biden, 78, do not hide irony. When the tension between Washington and Moscow escalates after the harsh statements of the American, Putin has indicated that the comments of his counterpart reflect the past and current problems of the United States. “We always see our own qualities in other people,” said the president Russian, “as if we were looking at ourselves in a mirror”, has pointed out in a videoconference with residents and representatives of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea on the seventh anniversary of the Russian annexation, broadcast on public television. A way of saying that whoever says it is.

Putin has assured that Russia will continue working on its relations with Washington, but protecting its own interests: “We, although they think we are equal, we are not. We are different, we have a different genetic, cultural and moral code. But we know how to defend our own interests. And we are going to work with them, but in those areas that interest us. And in conditions that we consider beneficial. And they will have to take it into account ”.

The Russian leader has thrown Biden a hook by claiming that his accusations actually reflect America’s troubled history and legacy. From the atomic bombing of Japan during World War II, to the massacre of Native Americans or the slavery. Although he has not immersed himself in the controversy with his counterpart, who in an interview with ABC News warned Putin that Russia will “pay a price” for interference in last year’s US elections. They are old acquaintances from the time when the American was vice president of Barack Obama, and their relationship at that time was already strained by the Russian annexation of Crimea and the participation of Moscow in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Now, in addition to Russian interference in the 2020 elections, the case of the Russian opposition Alexei Navalni, victim of a poisoning after which the Kremlin’s hand is appreciated and convicted in a controversial case, has further clouded those ties.

The Kremlin has called its ambassador in Washington for consultations, in a highly unusual move. And while the harsh comments by the US president have caused a wave of furious responses among top Russian officials and in the state media, there is no indication that Russia wants to go further. Most have chosen to describe Biden as a disconnected and confused person. Like Dmitri Medvedev, vice president of the Russian Security Council and former prime minister, who has pointed out that although the American had given “an adequate impression” at the beginning that has already dissolved; and he hinted that the time when Russia thought that Biden could be a step to improve ties between the two countries is over. “I remember a quote from [padre del psicoanálisis Sigmund] Freud: “Nothing in life is as expensive as illness and stupidity,” Medvedev said Thursday of Biden’s comments, who said in an interview with ABC News – and it is not the first time – that Putin has not has a soul.

Moscow has left the toughest positions to figures not so in the front line. Like the vice president of the upper house of Parliament, Konstantin Kosachyov, who demanded an apology from the president of the United States for his “rude” comments and assured that Biden’s words “unacceptable in any circumstance” mark “a milestone” in the relationship between Washington and Moscow. Or Pyotr Tolstoi, vice president of the lower house, who affirmed that “the only language” that Americans understand “is, unfortunately, the language of force.”